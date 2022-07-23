1. Main feature

Figure 1 shows the external appearance of the PERSEUS-9. The enclosure is a die-cast aluminum case with external dimensions of 262 mm x 182 mm x 55 mm.

Fig.1 Appearance of PERSEUS-9

The user interface consists of a 48-key keyboard and a 40 x 7 LED character display. The display has been expanded from the 96-character display of the 6802 Serial Terminal to a 280-character display. Power is supplied externally via 5V, 3A power adapter. External Ni-MH 1.2V battery x 4 operation is also possible. User programs are backed up by the built-in battery.

Figure 2 shows the inside of PERSEUS-9. The board has a two-tiered structure, and in this photo PB1, in which the main computer including the 1st CPU and the terminal part including the 2nd CPU are mounted, is visible. PB2, where the key switches and LED modules are mounted, is hidden underneath. The back of the enclosure has a power connecter, three D-sub connectors for the serial interface, and a 26-pin flat cable connector for the parallel interface. On the right side, the power switch, RUN/HALT switch, terminal select switch, and display reset switch are provided.

Fig. 2 Inside of PERSEUS-9

2. Enclosure

The enclosure is a die-cast aluminum case HQ-26-18-6N manufactured by Takachi of Japan, which is used. This enclosure is designed to be waterproof and dust-proof for outdoor equipment, but this function is ignored. Although the panel has many openings due to the hole drilling process, it maintains sufficient rigidity. Figure 3 shows the drilling of holes for switches in the panel using a reamer. 3mm-thick red transparent acrylic sheet is used as the filter for the LED display part.

Fig. 3 Reaming work for enclosure

Figure 4 shows the connector holes for the interface and the holes for the toggle switches drilled in the back and sides. Such square holes are drilled continuously with a 3mm-diameter drill, the holes are pulled out, and then finished with a file.



Fig. 4 Enclosure backside

3. Hardware configuration

The hardware block diagram of PERSEUS-9 is shown in Figure 5. The schematic is shown in the attachment file . In Fig. 5, the left half of PB1 is the main computer part shown on pages 1 to 3 of the schematic, and the 1st CPU is IC21. This is the PERSEUS-8 without the DMA control part for address and data input by toggle switches and LEDs.

The right half of PB1 in Fig. 5 is the Serial Terminal portion including the 2nd CPU shown on page 4 of the schematic. This is basically similar to the 6802 Serial Terminal, but PERSEUS-9 has 2.9 times more LED modules than the 6802 Serial Terminal, so the processing speed needed to be faster. Therefore, the MC6802 (1 MHz) CPU was replaced with a 6502A (2 MHz). This resulted in a 6502 (2 MHz) dual-CPU configuration for the entire PERSEUS-9. This is not a recent CPU configuration with many cores, but it is a configuration with a main CPU and an I/O CPU, which was common around 1980. The two computer parts have the same address mapping to facilitate hardware operation verification. For example, the ROM and flat cable of the terminal part can be replaced with the main part to verify the operation as a terminal.

In Fig. 5, PB2 consists of 48 key switch matrices and 35 5x7 dot 8-character LED modules shown on page 6 and page 5 of the schematic. The data lines of the LED modules are connected in cascade. And all of these are connected to an 8-bit parallel port.

The terminal selector in Fig.5 switches the serial data lines with toggle switch S3, as shown in the schematic page 7. When the connection is internal, the PERSEUS-9 alone can operate the interpreter via keys and LED displays on the panel. When the connection is made external, the serial lines connecting the main computer and terminal are disconnected and...